Microplastics can enter the brain – a joint study by the University of Debrecen and the Medical University of Vienna

Certain microplastics are able to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain tissue – this was proven by researchers from the University of Debrecen and the Medical University of Vienna in their joint study. A study summarizing the results of the research was recently published in the international scientific journal Nanomaterials.



One of the authors of the study, Oldamur Hollóczki, a professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, has been researching microplastics for several years. With his computer modeling studies, he proved, among other things, that the interaction with microplastics causes changes in the structure of proteins that can also be observed in various neurodegenerative diseases (e.g. Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease).

He also proved that some of the microplastics entering the body can pass through the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain tissue with molecules attached to them from the body on their surface. The professor of the Department of Physical Chemistry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen then contacted the researchers of the Medical University of Vienna, who based on the previous results, verified the study with experiments on mice.

The Austrian specialists administered a mixture of three different sizes of microplastic particles orally to mice and showed that the process takes place very quickly. The particle enters the brain tissue within two hours. It also appears that only nanometer-sized particles were able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is an important biological barrier whose role is to protect the brain from toxins and other harmful substances, crossing it can lead to various neurological problems. Research is now continuing in this area

– explained Oldamur Hollóczki, professor of the Physical Chemistry Department of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen Institute of Chemistry.

Micro- and nano-plastics can enter the human body from the tires of cars with dust, or even from plastic bottles with drinking water, as well as from food packaging.

The professor added: further research and clinical trials are needed to fully understand the effects on health and toxicological mechanisms, as well as to develop appropriate regulations and safety measures.

It will be very important to examine the long-term effects, as well as the possibility of the accumulation and distribution of these particles in other tissues and organs. New insights into the mechanisms of plastic particle transfer provide a valuable basis for future research. Our goal is to provide guidelines for mitigating the harmful effects on human health

– said Hollóczki Oldamur.

The research results of the specialists of the University of Debrecen and the Medical University of Vienna were presented in the international scientific journal Nanomaterials. Hollóczki’s investigations in Oldamur were also supported by several tenders (OTKA, Bolyai scholarship, Bolyai+).

unideb.hu