On Tuesday, the students of the University of Debrecen, which organized the competition, tested the court of the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship on the square in front of the Main Building. At the summer continental competition, almost 50 teams from 40 universities compete against each other.



One of the hottest and most spectacular sports events of the year will be organized by the University of Debrecen between July 15 and 19.

We are expecting 19 women’s and 27 men’s teams for the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship. The athletes come from the continent’s biggest institutions, so we can expect to see American basketball players who study in Europe. In addition to the fact that it will certainly be an unforgettable experience for competitors and spectators alike, this event is an excellent test event for the 2024 European University Games, which we will organize together with the University of Miskolc and the municipalities of the two cities

– informed László Balogh, chairman of the organizing committee, UD Sports Science Coordination Institute director on Tuesday in the square in front of the Main Building, where one of the EC courts was set up for a few hours.

The special plastic track was tested by the students of the University of Debrecen. The test went as planned, so the competitors will play on two identical courts in July. Spectators can support their favorites in a stand for 600 people.

We want to conjure up a playground like a playground here, where the main building of the university and the fountain surround the race tracks and the auditorium. The location is very spectacular, we hope that at least as many people will visit the matches as in previous years for a similar competition organized in the city center. We have been organizing the event for months, so that everything goes smoothly, for which the work of the hundred volunteers who help with the preparations and the execution is essential

– detailed event coordinator Kata Varga.

The free-to-attend matches will be accompanied by several additional programs both on-site and in Nagyerdő. And the participants can celebrate the victories of the European Championship at the Campus Festival starting the next day.

unideb.hu