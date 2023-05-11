The foreign man who wanted to bribe a policeman is on trial

Less than 72 hours later, the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office brought the man who committed the crime of official bribery for dereliction of duty to the court. The foreign offender tried to bribe a police officer.

According to the facts established on the basis of the available evidence, on the morning of May 5, 2023, the police took action in Beregsurány against a Ukrainian-Romanian citizen because he ignored the no-entry sign and waited with his car in an area closed to traffic. The police announced that they would impose a HUF 30,000 administrative fine on him due to an administrative violation.

Then one of the police officers opened the back door of the service vehicle and took his file holder from the vehicle. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old man took out 2 10-euro and 3 5-euro bills from his pants pocket and bent over the open door of the service car and tried to place them on the seat. The police officer immediately held the man accountable for the bribe, who then stepped back from the service vehicle and hid the banknotes in his clothing.

The foreign man intended the 35 euros so that the two police officers taking action would refrain from imposing an administrative fine – in breach of their obligation.

The police produced the man.

The man, who was interrogated as a suspect at the prosecutor’s office, denied committing the crime.

The investigating prosecutor’s office brought the detained offender before the Nyíregyházi Court in an accelerated procedure on May 8, 2023.

The court sentenced the perpetrator to 1 year and 6 months in prison, suspended for 2 years, and ordered the confiscation of assets in relation to the corruption money. The verdict is not final, the defendant and his lawyer appealed for acquittal and mitigation.

