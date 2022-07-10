Tragic Accident Near Berettyóújfalu – Two People Died, Several Got Injured

This morning, in Berettyóújfalu, several people lost their lives in a mass accident, the circumstances of which are still unclear.

According to the police, a van collided with a minibus between Földes and Berettyóújfalu. The tragedy happened on the 31st kilometer section of main road no. 42 at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to the available information, there were two seriously injured people who lost their lives in the accident. Ten people were injured, their current condition is not known, nor is it known how old they are, their gender or nationality. During the investigation and technical rescue, the affected road section is completely closed, and the police are diverting traffic in the direction of Derecske and Hajdúszovát.

liner.hu

index.hu

pixabay