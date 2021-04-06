Woman arrested on the basis of a warrant against her

Bácsi Éva

The patrols caught the woman against whom an arrest warrant was in force.

The police learned that on the morning of April 5, 2021, a circled person was staying in a property on Mézesbáb Street in Debrecen. The officers immediately went to the apartment and checked the 35-year-old woman, and it turned out that the Debrecen General Court had issued an arrest warrant against her. The patrols arrested the local resident and took her to the police station, where she was taken into criminal custody.

 

