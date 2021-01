On the morning of January 5th, 2021, a woman from Debrecen reported to the police that her 82-year-old sister had left home during the night and she had not returned since then.

The police immediately began searching for the elderly woman, who was found an hour later at the Debrecen train station. Since the lady had no trouble other than fright, the police put her in their car and took her home, where she was handed over to her sister.

debreceninap.hu