The Debrecen City Card offers discounts at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days

One of the most atmospheric festivals of the summer, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, once again brings the finest Hungarian wines under the shady trees of the Big Forest (Nagyerdő), accompanied by smooth jazz melodies between July 31 and August 2. This year, visitors are encouraged to bring their Debrecen City Card, which grants cardholders discounted festival entry and wine tastings on site.

At Hungary’s largest gastro-jazz jamboree, all 22 Hungarian wine regions will be represented by their top wineries for the first time, and wines from Transylvania, Upper Hungary, and Vojvodina will also be showcased. Masterclasses and themed tastings led personally by winemakers will be held in the VIP lounge, set in a picturesque forest environment.

The vibrant musical lineup includes funk, swing, Latin, and modern jazz, with 40 live performers, featuring many outstanding figures from the Hungarian jazz scene such as the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, Malek Andi Soulistic, and the Sárik Péter Trio & Szőke Nikoletta.

Following the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival and Campus Festival, the Debrecen City Card once again provides discounted access to another major event: festival day tickets and passes for the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days starting on July 31 are available at 10% off with the card.

For tickets and passes purchased online with a Debrecen City Card discount, cardholders must present their personalized card at the entrance to receive their festival wristband and wine glass.

In addition to the discounted entry, cardholders can also enjoy wine tastings: on July 31 and August 1 between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, they can sample one of the award-winning wines labeled Debrecen City Wine 2025 by showing their card at the VisitDebrecen booth. Available options include:

Classic white wine: Koch Winery, 2024 Hajós-Bajai Cserszegi Fűszeres (Hajós-Bajai wine region)

Classic red wine: Thummerer Winery, 2021 Egri Cabernet Sauvignon Superior (Eger wine region)

Rosé wine: Gál Winery, 2024 Kunsági Rosé Cuvée (Kunság wine region)

The full Debrecen City Wine 2025 selection will also be available at the VisitDebrecen booth. Chosen from over 450 wines by a professional jury from 120 wineries across 17 wine regions, these wines bear the Debrecen City Wine label, signifying excellence, unique terroir, and an enriching wine experience that celebrates Hungarian wine culture.

Debrecen City Wine 2025 award-winning wines (all available at the festival booth):

Sparkling category:

Törley Winery, François President Brut (Etyek–Buda wine region)

Classic category:

Koch Winery, Hajós-Bajai Cserszegi Fűszeres 2024

Thummerer Winery, Egri Cabernet Sauvignon Superior 2021

Premium category:

Bujdosó Winery, Olaszrizling Selection 2023 (Balatonboglár wine region)

Vesztergombi Winery, St. László Bikavér Premium 2021 (Szekszárd wine region)

Sweet category:

Naár Family Winery, Tokaji Yellow Muscat Aszú 6 puttonyos (2019)

VisitDebrecen staff will be available on-site to help guests choose the wine that suits their taste best, and they will also provide information about current tourist attractions and upcoming events in Debrecen.

