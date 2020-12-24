Here is DKV’s holiday schedule

During the Christmas holidays, the local bus, trolleybus and tram services of DKV Zrt. run according to the following schedule.

Here are the details:

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm on this day. From 16:00 to 21:00, only the trips listed below will operate. After 9 pm, public transport will be suspended on all lines.

Tram transport

Tram 1

They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 45 minutes and run until 8 pm.

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:10, 16:55, 17.40, 18:25, 19:10, 20:05

Tram 2

They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 30 minutes and run until 8 pm.

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:18, 16:48, 17.18, 17:48, 18:18, 18:48, 19:18, 19:48, 20:18

Trolleybus transport

The trolleybuses run on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they run as follows. Trolleybus service stops after 8 pm.

Trolleybus transport

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:14

Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:06, 16:36

Trolleybus 3:

Departure times from Segner Square: 17:05, 18:05. 19:05

Departure times from Kassai út: 17:25, 18:25, 19:25

Trolleybus 5:

Departure times from Segner Square: 16:00, 16:30

Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:10, 16:25, 16:55

Trolleybus 5A:

Departure times from Segner Square: 17:30, 18:30, 19:30

Departure times from Kassai út: 17:57, 18:57, 19:57

Bus transport

On this day, all buses run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm, after that only the following trips are available:

Bus 25:

Departure times from Vincellér street: 16: 07 *, 16:27, 16:57, 17:27, 17:57, 18:27, 18:57, 19:27, 19:57

Departure times from Péter Veres Street: 16:35, 16:53, 17:23, 17:53, 18:23, 18:53, 19:23, 19:53, 20:23

The trips marked with * run on sign 125.

Bus 46E:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 17:10, 18:00

Departure times from Inter Tan-ker Zrt.: 16:20, 17:40, 18:20

Bus 146:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:28

Auchan (A1) does not depart from Segner Square after 12 pm. The last trip departs from the mall at 12:15 p.m. During the morning, trips run according to the Saturday schedule. Of the trips running according to Schedule 49, only the 6:25 bus departing from Krones Hungary Kft. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.

The schedule of trips last operated on December 24, 2020 can be accessed by clicking on the link.

December 25 – 26, 2020 (Friday – Saturday)

Buses on public holidays also run on trolleybuses and trams according to the public holiday schedule. Bus A1 and bus 49 do not run these days. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.

Sunday, December 27, 2020

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily holiday schedule.

December 28 – 31, 2020 (Monday – Thursday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to a modified holiday schedule.

On December 31, the A1 bus will not run after a trip departing from Segner Square at 3 p.m.

The last bus from Auchan Department Store will leave at 16:15. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.

January 1, 2021 (Friday)

Buses on public holidays also run and trolleybuses and trams on a non-working day schedule. The A1 bus does not operate on these days. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.

January 2, 2021 (Saturday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule.

January 3, 2021 (Sunday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily schedule.

DKV