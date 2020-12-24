Here is DKV’s holiday schedule

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Here is DKV’s holiday schedule

During the Christmas holidays, the local bus, trolleybus and tram services of DKV Zrt. run according to the following schedule.

Here are the details:

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm on this day. From 16:00 to 21:00, only the trips listed below will operate. After 9 pm, public transport will be suspended on all lines.

Tram transport

Tram 1

They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 45 minutes and run until 8 pm.

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:10, 16:55, 17.40, 18:25, 19:10, 20:05

Tram 2

They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 30 minutes and run until 8 pm.

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:18, 16:48, 17.18, 17:48, 18:18, 18:48, 19:18, 19:48, 20:18

The trolleybuses run on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they run as follows. Trolleybus service stops after 8 pm.

Trolleybus 2:
Departure times from Segner Square: 16:14
Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:06, 16:36

Trolleybus 3:
Departure times from Segner Square: 17:05, 18:05. 19:05
Departure times from Kassai út: 17:25, 18:25, 19:25

Trolleybus 5:
Departure times from Segner Square: 16:00, 16:30
Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:10, 16:25, 16:55

Trolleybus 5A:
Departure times from Segner Square: 17:30, 18:30, 19:30
Departure times from Kassai út: 17:57, 18:57, 19:57

Bus transport

On this day, all buses run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm, after that only the following trips are available:

Bus 25:

Departure times from Vincellér street: 16: 07 *, 16:27, 16:57, 17:27, 17:57, 18:27, 18:57, 19:27, 19:57

Departure times from Péter Veres Street: 16:35, 16:53, 17:23, 17:53, 18:23, 18:53, 19:23, 19:53, 20:23

The trips marked with * run on sign 125.

Bus 46E:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 17:10, 18:00

Departure times from Inter Tan-ker Zrt.: 16:20, 17:40, 18:20

Bus 146:

Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:28

Auchan (A1) does not depart from Segner Square after 12 pm. The last trip departs from the mall at 12:15 p.m. During the morning, trips run according to the Saturday schedule. Of the trips running according to Schedule 49, only the 6:25 bus departing from Krones Hungary Kft. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.

The schedule of trips last operated on December 24, 2020 can be accessed by clicking on the link.

December 25 – 26, 2020 (Friday – Saturday)

Buses on public holidays also run on trolleybuses and trams according to the public holiday schedule. Bus A1 and bus 49 do not run these days. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.

Sunday, December 27, 2020

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily holiday schedule.

December 28 – 31, 2020 (Monday – Thursday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to a modified holiday schedule.

On December 31, the A1 bus will not run after a trip departing from Segner Square at 3 p.m.
The last bus from Auchan Department Store will leave at 16:15. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.

January 1, 2021 (Friday)

Buses on public holidays also run and trolleybuses and trams on a non-working day schedule. The A1 bus does not operate on these days. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.

January 2, 2021 (Saturday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule.

January 3, 2021 (Sunday)

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily schedule.

 

DKV



