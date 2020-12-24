Here is DKV’s holiday schedule

During the Christmas holidays, the local bus, trolleybus and tram services of DKV Zrt. run according to the following schedule.
Here are the details:
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm on this day. From 16:00 to 21:00, only the trips listed below will operate. After 9 pm, public transport will be suspended on all lines.
Tram transport
Tram 1
They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 45 minutes and run until 8 pm.
Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:10, 16:55, 17.40, 18:25, 19:10, 20:05
Tram 2
They operate on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they depart every 30 minutes and run until 8 pm.
Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:18, 16:48, 17.18, 17:48, 18:18, 18:48, 19:18, 19:48, 20:18
Trolleybus transport
The trolleybuses run on a daily schedule until 4 pm, after which they run as follows. Trolleybus service stops after 8 pm.
Trolleybus transport
Departure times from Segner Square: 16:14
Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:06, 16:36
Trolleybus 3:
Departure times from Segner Square: 17:05, 18:05. 19:05
Departure times from Kassai út: 17:25, 18:25, 19:25
Trolleybus 5:
Departure times from Segner Square: 16:00, 16:30
Departure times from the Public Cemetery, main gate: 16:10, 16:25, 16:55
Trolleybus 5A:
Departure times from Segner Square: 17:30, 18:30, 19:30
Departure times from Kassai út: 17:57, 18:57, 19:57
Bus transport
On this day, all buses run on a holiday schedule until 4 pm, after that only the following trips are available:
Bus 25:
Departure times from Vincellér street: 16: 07 *, 16:27, 16:57, 17:27, 17:57, 18:27, 18:57, 19:27, 19:57
Departure times from Péter Veres Street: 16:35, 16:53, 17:23, 17:53, 18:23, 18:53, 19:23, 19:53, 20:23
The trips marked with * run on sign 125.
Bus 46E:
Departure times from the Grand Station: 17:10, 18:00
Departure times from Inter Tan-ker Zrt.: 16:20, 17:40, 18:20
Bus 146:
Departure times from the Grand Station: 16:28
Auchan (A1) does not depart from Segner Square after 12 pm. The last trip departs from the mall at 12:15 p.m. During the morning, trips run according to the Saturday schedule. Of the trips running according to Schedule 49, only the 6:25 bus departing from Krones Hungary Kft. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.
The schedule of trips last operated on December 24, 2020 can be accessed by clicking on the link.
December 25 – 26, 2020 (Friday – Saturday)
Buses on public holidays also run on trolleybuses and trams according to the public holiday schedule. Bus A1 and bus 49 do not run these days. The Airport 1 bus runs on a special schedule.
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily holiday schedule.
December 28 – 31, 2020 (Monday – Thursday)
Buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to a modified holiday schedule.
On December 31, the A1 bus will not run after a trip departing from Segner Square at 3 p.m.
The last bus from Auchan Department Store will leave at 16:15. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.
January 1, 2021 (Friday)
Buses on public holidays also run and trolleybuses and trams on a non-working day schedule. The A1 bus does not operate on these days. Airport Bus 1 runs on a special schedule.
January 2, 2021 (Saturday)
Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a holiday schedule.
January 3, 2021 (Sunday)
Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a daily schedule.
DKV