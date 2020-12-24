Orbán: The government will keep track of who has already been vaccinated on a digital passport

The first dose of vaccine will arrive in Hungary in three days, and we reviewed, finalized and approved the vaccination plan once again at the last operative board meeting before Christmas.

Viktor Orbán said in a video he posted on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that “we are in the last phase of the battle.”

The first vaccines are given to doctors, nurses and those working in the intensive care unit fighting for the lives of patients.

They do not yet know the date of the mass vaccination and what vaccine it will depend on the licensing procedures carried out by the EU and the licensing procedures of the Hungarian authorities, the Prime Minister stated. Discussions are being held with everyone, including Western, Eastern, American, European, Russian, Chinese and Israeli vaccines awaiting authorization.

Mass vaccination will be voluntary and free and will ask anyone who wants to be vaccinated to register.

He also said they also plan to issue a vaccination digital passport to those who have already contracted the infection or vaccinated themselves and became protected. The Ministry of the Interior has developed the first version of this, which was already presented at the operational board meeting.

Let’s take care of each other during the holidays as well – Viktor Orbán asks everyone to do that because if we work together, we can reduce the spread of the virus in the way we once did.

Every life counts, the Prime Minister concluded.