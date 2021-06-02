Parliament to Open Its Doors on Day of National Cohesion

Tóháti Zsuzsa

As part of celebrations marking Hungary’s Day of National Cohesion on June 4, visitors to Parliament will enjoy free entrance to the building.

 

The Day of National Cohesion marks the anniversary of the Trianon Peace Treaty that concluded the first world war. Visitors to Parliament can turn up from 10am to 5pm and view the grand stairway and Hungary’s Holy Crown on display in the central hall free of charge with no prior registration, parliament’s press office said on Tuesday. Coronavirus immunity certificates will be required for adults and visitors must wear a face mask inside. Also, starting at 5pm on Friday, a series of free concerts will be held in Kossuth Lajos Square in front of Parliament.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

