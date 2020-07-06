Changeable weather continues in the next few days – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country rain and stormy wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 29-33 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will be rainy, thunderstorms are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 17-24 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between 7-13 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 23-17 Celsius degrees.

Sunny weather continues on Thursday. At night, there will be 9-16 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 26-31 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will also be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around 12-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 27-32 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny; rain, thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 15-21 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 28-33 Celsius degrees are expected.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 17-22 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 24-30 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu