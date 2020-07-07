Parliament Reopens to Visitors

Hungary’s Parliament is reopening its doors to visitors on Tuesday.

The Parliament Museum’s indoor and outdoor exhibitions will also be accessible to the public, Anna Sédy of the Office of the National Assembly’s Directorate for Cultural Affairs, told public news channel M1. Children participating in summer camps will be given the chance to sign up for a free tour of Parliament, she said. Virtual tours of Parliament during the coronavirus lockdown were popular, with 6 million people “visiting” the Munkácsy Hall over the past month.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay