More Than 10,000 Families in Villages Apply for Home Purchase Subsidies

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Almost 10,230 families with children who live in Hungary’s smallest communities applied for 54 billion forints (EUR 152.6m) of funding available under a scheme supporting home purchases, renovations and expansions in its first year, according to government commissioner for community development Alpár Gyopáros.

The scheme (CSOK) available to all Hungarians with children or planning families with children, offers residents of villages with populations under 5,000, where the rate of depopulation exceeds the national average, subsidies of between 300,000 and 5 million forints for home renovation and 600,000 to 10 million for home purchase and/or renovation.

