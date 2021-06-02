COE Recognizes Cultural Routes Concerning Hungary

The Council of Europe has granted recognition to another two cultural and archaeological routes, the Cyril and Methodius Route and the Iron Age Danube Route connecting Hungary with other countries in the region.

According to a statement released by the human resources ministry, the CoE has also recognised the Aeneas Route, the Alvar Aalto Route of 20th century design and architecture, as well as the d’Artagnan Route. The CoE launched its Cultural Routes programme in 1987 to promote the cultural heritage of member states through travel, and has included 45 routes so far.

Applicants joining the programme are required to offer a network of tourism services connected to the route in question, as well as to engage in scientific cooperation with other sites and involve the activities of the younger generations.

The Cyril and Methodius Route is aimed at linking sites connected to the 9th century saints in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Greece, Hungary, Slovenia, and Bulgaria. The Iron Age Danube Route represents cooperation between museums, universities, research institutes, municipalities, and tourism organisations in Austria, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovenia. Hungary joined the programme in 2013 and has had 7 routes in the system so far.

hungarymatters.hu