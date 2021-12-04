President Appoints András Koltay to Head Media Authority

Tóháti Zsuzsa

President János Áder on Friday appointed András Koltay, the rector of the University of Public Administration (NKE), to head the National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH).

 

Koltay was nominated for the post by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The appointment carries a nine-year term. Koltay, a professor both at NKE and Pázmány Péter Catholic University, was awarded a masters in law degree in 2007 from University College London. He previously studied at the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg, and was awarded a PhD in 2008 from Pázmány Péter university’s law faculty. His research has focused on freedom of expression, media law and the rights of the individual. He has been a member of the Media Council of the National Media and Communications Authority since October 2010. Koltay’s predecessor, Mónika Karas, resigned on Oct. 15.

 

hungarymatters.hu

