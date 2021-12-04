CEE Engine of EU Growth

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on CEE Engine of EU Growth

Three member states of the Central European Initiative (CEI) are among the European Union’s five fastest-growing economies, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said after a meeting of CEI heads of government in Budva, Montenegro, on Friday.

 

Meanwhile, a ministry statement cited Varga as saying that Hungary and the EU have a vested interest in integrating the Western Balkans. Varga also said that during Europe’s energy crisis, Hungary’s top aim was to ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply. Although government measures already shield private consumers from rising energy prices, the government is always open to competitive solutions to expanding the resources and routes of energy supply, he said. To that end, Hungary also supports strengthening ties between CEI countries, he said. Regarding migration, Varga said uncontrolled illegal migration posed health, security, economic and cultural risks. From the very beginning, Hungary’s stance was clear, he said: help should be taken to where it is needed, and managing migration was not an adequate solution. Hungary has strengthened border protection and calls on the EU to increase funding for that purpose, he said. The EU should cover half of the costs of the countries protecting the EU’s external borders, he said.

 

hungary

