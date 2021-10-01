Collegium Hungaricum Berlin to Host Europe’s First Literary Translation Festival

The Collegium Hungaricum cultural institute in Berlin will host Europe’s first literary translation festival featuring round table discussions, workshops, concerts and a photo exhibition on the weekend, the institute said.

The three-day event dubbed Translationale Berlin will explore literary translation as a creative process and its transmitter role. It will also discuss questions whether a literary translator can apply “an own voice”, what makes a translation good, who decides which works constitute world literature and what is the world of world literature like. The programme also includes discussions about the issue of online translation programmes versus traditional translation work by experts, the emergence and impact of Globish, a form of simplified ‘global English’, as well as literary translation issues in connection with Hungarian as a unique language, CHB said.

