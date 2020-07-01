First Ever Wristband Night Coming Up This Weekend

A new event combining unlimited amusement park adventures and the magic of summer evenings, Wristband Nights will be held from 20:30 to 23:30 on July 4, 11, 18 and 25. Just like on ever popular Wristband Weekends, Wristband Passes, available for 3300 HUF each, will grant you unlimited access to all our rides.

Since we hope to see a good number of teenagers and young adults on Saturday night, there will be one particular attraction specifically intended for them; fully equipped with professional lighting and sound systems, Apollo-X will be ready to launch and give you a taste of the out-of-this-world experience of travelling in outer space.

For our first ever Wristband Night, we are giving away 5 Wristband Passes.

