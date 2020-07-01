10 new coronavirus infections, no deaths

The number of registered novel coronavirus infections rose by ten to 4,155 in the past 24 hours, while no patients died, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

Altogether 585 people have died and 2,692 have made a recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 878. Altogether 1,783 people are in official home quarantine and 274,945 tests have been carried out. A total of 169 coronavirus patients are in hospital, nine of whom are on ventilators. Fully 38% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 48% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest. The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and a state of medical preparedness is in effect, the website said. It is compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport. Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,978), followed by Pest County (624), and the counties of Fejér (377), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (272). Békés county (13) has the fewest infections.