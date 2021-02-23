The Fidesz majority voted to extend the emergency

On Monday, Parliament passed a bill on protection against the coronavirus pandemic, authorizing the government to extend the validity of its emergency ordinances.



The proposal of the Minister of Justice Judit Varga was approved by the Parliament with 133 votes in favor, 55 against and one abstention.

The validity of government decrees now ratified by the National Assembly can be extended to 90 days, but the parliament can revoke its mandate even earlier.

With regard to the confirmation, the justification of the proposal emphasizes that by this confirmation the Parliament politically acknowledges the governmental steps taken so far to prevent the epidemic.

The National Assembly specifically approved the government decision to re-enter into force certain government decrees issued during the state of emergency announced at the beginning of November last year with their text in force on 7 February 2021.

The legislation passed on Monday also resolves the issue of by-elections and referendums, stating that no by-elections and referendum can be set until the day after the end of the emergency, and those already scheduled will be missed. Unscheduled and missed elections and referendums must be scheduled within 15 days of the end of the emergency.

The law stipulates that the government must regularly inform the Speaker and faction leaders of the measures related to the epidemic at a session of Parliament.

The law shall enter into force at 11 pm on the day of its promulgation and shall expire on the 90th day following its promulgation.

