MÁV-Volán: on May 1, trains run according to the holiday schedule

On the first of May, the trains will run according to the holiday schedule, the next day the usual working day schedule applies – MÁV Zrt. informed MTI on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, many people are expected to travel on the one-day holiday, so MÁV and Volánbusz ask that passengers find out about the holiday traffic schedule before departure.

It is worth buying tickets in advance, or using the machines, online ticket purchases in Elvira, or the MÁV application – they wrote, adding that in terms of passenger traffic, the trains of the more utilized morning and afternoon InterCity trains run with more cars than usual.

The traffic schedule of Volánbusz’s local and intercity buses also changes: the flights depart according to the schedule valid on Tuesdays for working and school days, Wednesdays for public holidays, and Thursdays again for working and school days.

Department stores and shopping centers are closed on May 1st, so the flights that affect them also run according to their holiday schedule.

In some settlements, local flights may depart differently from the general traffic schedule, and some flights are diverted during holiday events, they added.

On May 1, HÉV flights will operate according to the public holiday schedule, less often on certain lines, the announcement states.

(MTI)