Nordic walking meeting and competition in Debrecen

The Debrecen Nordic Walking Sports Association organizes the national competition for the third time. About 180 Nordic players are expected to compete in the Big Forest at the May 4 event. Competitors from all over the country come to the competition.

The sport, which uses the forest as a partially calming medium, moves about 600 muscles and has 25 techniques. Those interested can get to know all of these at the competition, as they also organize several related accompanying events.

Competitors can enter in 6 female and 4 male categories at distances of 5, 10 and 20 km on the day of the competition, at the venue between 8 and 10 am.

The competition starts at 11 a.m. opposite gates D3 and D4 of the Nagyerdei Stadium. The announcement of the results is expected from 15:30, the results of the competitors are evaluated separately by age group and gender for each race distance.

It is a novelty that the distances can also be completed outside the competition this year.

The accompanying programs include a guided nature walk with Zoltán Váradi, the head of the Nature Museum in Debrecen, you can try Nordic Walking with music, there will be an opportunity to test sports shoes throughout the day, and the paramedics will give those interested basic knowledge of first aid.

