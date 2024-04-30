A beautiful luxury plane visited Debrecen International Airport

The Boeing 737 Business Jet, which visited Debrecen International Airport, looks like a hotel suite from the inside, the plane has two showers and a bedroom.

A beautifully painted private Boeing 737 Business Jet visited the Debrecen airport on Monday, arriving from Qatar and continuing to the Indian city of Mumbai. On the airport’s Facebook page, it is written that the Boeing 737 Business Jet is the second longest-range private aircraft in the Maltese Air X Charter fleet, of which there are a total of 260 in operation worldwide.

In this video, a vlogger shows what this airplane looks like: