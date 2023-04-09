Debrecen’s cultural institutions reopen on City Day

Deputy mayor István Puskás held a press conference on the reopening of cultural institutions at the Déri Museum on April 3, 2023.

In October last year, the general assembly decided on energy-saving measures, which affected cultural institutions and non-profit economic companies providing cultural and sports public services. – Pursuant to the decision of the general assembly, the deadline for closing was April 15, however, a few days earlier, on April 11, Debrecen City Day, cultural institutions and public spaces will reopen – announced István Puskás.

He said that in 2020 the institutions had to change their rhythm due to the covid and now the energy crisis, but soon they will pick up the thread again and everyone can build their own program and move towards summer completion.

It was said that on April 11, the cultural institutions are waiting for those interested in a number of programs. On this day, the Déri Museum welcomes its visitors free of charge and prepares a special introductory program in connection with the renewed city history exhibition dealing with the identity of the people of Cívis.

DEMKI’s public spaces, libraries, Csokonai Forum, MODEM and Kölcsey Center will also return to life, where the concerts of the Kodály Philharmonic will soon return, and the amusement park will also open its doors during the holiday weekend

– listed the deputy mayor.

He pointed out that April 11 is not only the day of the city but also the day of Hungarian poetry, on which occasion a poetry festival is organized. As part of this, Szilárd Borbély, who would have turned sixty years old this year, will be commemorated with the inauguration of a memorial on April 22.

Cultural institutions in Debrecen open as follows:

Vojtina Puppet Theatre

• In April, they will start moving back to their headquarters in Kálvin tér, first the children’s theater classes and then the big hall performances await the visitors in the usual place. Since the target audience is children, the sessions on Kálvin tér start when the room temperature reaches 22 ℃ without heating.

Csokonai Theatre

• From April 11, 2023, the Csokonai Fórum will return to the theater schedule introduced in 2022, i.e., play days will be held from Monday to Saturday.

• The ticket office in the Csokonai Forum will be restored to its previous opening hours from April 3, 2023 for the convenience of the spectators.

Déri Museum

• From April 11, 2023, it will be open again as usual, from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• On April 11, the general public can also get to know the characteristic objects of the renewed permanent exhibition entitled The World of Cívisek. The new permanent exhibition will open its doors in the summer of 2023.

Juhász Péter Méliusz Library

• The opening hours will return to the original order, with the exception of the Libakerti Branch Library and the Pensioners’ House Branch Library.

• The closed floor of the Central Library reopens.

• The Csapókerti Branch Library in May, in a modern, renewed environment at Süveg u. No. 3 awaits visitors under

• On April 18, the Debrecen poet Anikó Várkonyi will be commemorated in the Petőfi Memorial Library, in addition to presenting his literary legacy, a commemorative plaque will also be placed on the wall of his former home, on the facade next to the entrance to the panel house No. 5 of Fényes udvar.

DEMKI Nonprofit Kft.

• Opening hours will return to pre-November 1st status in all units.

• Preparations are being made for the ceremonial handover of the Csapókert Community Hall in May in close cooperation with the local communities. Groups and organizations operating in the community centers before the closure, as well as those located in other units during the suspension, are expected to return.

Nagyerdei Kultúrpark Nonprofit Kft.

• The Debrecen Zoo, operated by Nagyerdei Kultúrpark Nonprofit Kft., was continuously open during the winter period, with outstanding interest.

• The opening of the Amusement Park is planned for the beginning of the spring break, on April 6, and their “Season Opening Easter” event is traditionally held in connection with this.

Kodály Philharmonic Nonprofit Kft.

• Concerts and season ticket programs will take place at the usual locations and at the originally announced time, in the Kölcsey Center and in the Auditorium of the University of Debrecen. Season ticket holders and the public will be informed about this.

• Their first concert on April 18 in the Holy Grail Temple. there will be a concert at the Kölcsey Center.

Főnix Event Organizer Nonprofit Kft.

• The large hall of Apolló Cinema will open again after April 11.

• The first exhibition will be on April 15 at the Bényi Gallery, the photo exhibition of García de Marina – Inocentes.

MODEM Nonprofit Kft.

• MODEM continues to welcome visitors as before, our exhibition space on the 3rd floor is closed all year round.

AGÓRA Közhaznú Nonprofit Kft.

• After April 11, 2023, visitors will be welcomed again with longer opening hours.

Debrecen Sportcentrum Kft.

• Debrecen Sportuszoda opens its 50-meter pool, returning to normal opening hours.

Debrecen City Hall