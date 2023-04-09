Classical music concerts are returning to the Kölcsey Center in Debrecen

The concert concerts of the Kodály Philharmonic in Debrecen – after an almost six-month energy-saving break – will be held again in the large hall of the Kölcsey Center from April.

According to their announcement, among the highlights of the spring concerts on April 18 are the Prelude to Wagner’s last opera, Parsifal, and III. will be presented under the direction of Imre Kollár. The program features István Kovácsházi, Levente Molnár, Gábor Bretz, and the Kodály Choir.

The audience can hear a chamber evening by three exceptional musicians, Dénes Várjon (piano), Tabea Zimmermann (viola) and Jörg Widmann (clarinet) on April 25 in Kölcsey, they wrote.

The Kölcsey Center will host a special event on April 29: the Kodály Philharmonic will host the finals of the European Choral Music Grand Prix in Debrecen, in which the Basque Youth Choir (Basque Country, Spain), En Kör (Sweden) and Sophia Chamber Choir (Ukraine) will compete. and each other for the first place – read the announcement.

They were also informed that the Kodály Choir will give a concert at the Református Little Church on April 5 at the same place and time, and the venue for the chamber orchestra concerts of the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra will be the auditorium of the University of Debrecen.

Visitors to the children’s concerts are invited to the special hall of the Sziget-kék playground on April 23, the organizers announced.

MTI