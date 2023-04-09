European Union development in the military secondary school in Debrecen

The Kratochvil Károly Military School and College in Debrecen was able to be renovated with a grant of one hundred and fifty million forints from the European Union.

They wrote that the school, which has been providing high-quality electronics training since 1990, has been operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense since August 2013.

According to the information from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Human Resources Development Operative Program (EFOP) received 150 million forints in the tender aimed at the infrastructural development of learning spaces in state-run public education institutions.

From the grant, between August and December 2022, the classrooms, corridors, and walkways in the educational building built in 1983 were renovated, the water blocks were modernized, adjustable radiators were installed, and accessibility was carried out.

In order to increase energy efficiency in the workshop building, the flat roof was insulated, the doors and windows were replaced and a modern, energy-saving ventilation system was installed. New study tables, chairs, filing cabinets and special laboratory furniture were purchased for the classrooms.

The project was realized within the framework of the Széchenyi 2020 program.

In a press release, the ministry emphasized that the aim of the school is to continue to provide high-quality and high-quality education supplemented by national defense education to national defense students in a renewed environment.

