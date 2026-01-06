New library opens in Tócóskert

The General Assembly of the Municipality of Debrecen placed the property at 46 Kishegyesi Street under the free management of the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library. As a result, the Méliusz István Street Library (Debrecen, István út 11) closed on 8 December 2025 to relocate to the new site. The library opened its doors under the name Méliusz Tócóskerti Library on 5 January 2026.

Since 1985, the Méliusz István Street Library had served the residents of the Tócóskert housing estate in an old family house, welcoming both adults and young readers. Its collection and services allowed families to spend their free time there, the institution noted.

Over time, the condition of the István Street building deteriorated and no longer met modern needs. Thanks to the Assembly’s decision, the library was able to move to Kishegyesi Street, where it found a much larger home. Visitors can now enjoy a comfortable, modern, and family-friendly environment that is easily accessible. Bicycle racks have been installed in front of the building, and parking is also available.

In the spacious and bright new Méliusz Tócóskerti Library, the collection has been expanded primarily with fantasy books and comics, reflecting visitor preferences. The interior has been arranged to include cozy corners suitable for reading and studying.

The library welcomes families of all ages. A changing table has been installed, making the library baby-friendly.

Children’s activities will also be available in the new spaces.

A new self-service book borrowing machine has been installed at the Méliusz Tócóskerti Library. With this, visitors can now borrow and return books at seven locations in the city without personal contact and independently of opening hours. Only holders of a valid library card may use the borrowing machine. Requests can be sent via email to kolcsonzes@meliusz.hu. The library asks readers to indicate in the email which machine they wish to collect the borrowed items from. Locations include:

Central Library, Debrecen, Bem tér 19/D

Tócóskerti Market, Debrecen, Holló László sétány 6

Nagypiac, Debrecen, Vár utca 3

Fényes udvar, Debrecen, Víztorony u. 13

József Attila estate, Debrecen, Monostorpályi út 110

Józsa, Debrecen-Józsa, Szentgyörgyfalvi út 9

Kishegyesi Street, Debrecen, Kishegyesi út 46

