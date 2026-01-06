Euro Area Bank Interest Rates Remain Largely Stable in November 2025

Euro area bank interest rates showed little change in November 2025, according to data published by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for new loans to corporations held steady at 3.50%, while the indicator for new loans to households for house purchase remained broadly unchanged at 3.30%. Deposit rates also showed minimal movement, with corporate deposits at agreed maturity standing at 1.93% and overnight corporate deposits at 0.52%. Household deposits with agreed maturity remained at 1.80%, and overnight deposits stayed at 0.25%.

For corporate loans over €1 million, the interest rate on floating-rate loans with a short-term initial fixation (up to three months) decreased slightly to 3.15%, while loans with a fixation period over three months and up to one year rose to 3.33%. Long-term loans with a fixation period over ten years increased to 3.49%. Small corporate loans of up to €250,000 with a short-term floating rate averaged 3.67%. Deposits from corporations were largely unchanged. Loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships remained stable at 4.00%.

Housing loans for households showed little change as well. Short-term floating-rate mortgages (initial fixation up to one year) averaged 3.54%, while loans with longer fixation periods—over one and up to five years, over five and up to ten years, and over ten years—remained stable at 3.35%, 3.48%, and 3.15%, respectively. Consumer loans to households for general purposes held steady at 7.33%. Deposits from households remained stable across all maturities.

The ECB emphasizes that composite indicators are calculated using weighted averages over 24 months to smooth monthly volatility, and changes in average rates may reflect shifts in both interest rates and new business volumes across countries. Full country-level breakdowns and additional details are available on the ECB Data Portal.

(ecb.europa.eu)