A detained minor attacked a educator at the Debrecen juvenile detention center

One of the minors in custody at the Debrecen juvenile detention center strangled a female educator, the Hajdú-Bihar County Chief Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI on Tuesday.

In their statement, they wrote that a new criminal procedure has been initiated against the 15-year-old for the crime of violence against a person performing a public duty. The prosecutor’s office is taking immediate steps to transfer the perpetrator to a juvenile detention center in another county.

According to the information, the minor was arrested in October 2025 for a violent property crime committed in Békés County and was held at the Debrecen juvenile detention center.

Available data indicates that on January 2, 2026, the victim, a female educator, was working in the group of detainees at the detention center. During the afternoon quiet period, the teacher was in the staff room when the 15-year-old entered and informed her that one of his peers was disturbing the rest period.

The educator heard a noise and tried to leave the room, but the minor prevented her from doing so, grabbed her neck from behind, and began to strangle her. The victim alerted the security staff with an alarm, and one of them quickly arrived, causing the minor to run back to the group room.

The victim sustained minor injuries that will heal within eight days. As a staff member working as an educator in the juvenile detention center, the victim is considered a person performing a public duty and thus receives enhanced criminal protection, the chief prosecutor’s office indicated.

They also reported that a criminal case has been initiated by the Debrecen police against the boy for violence against a person performing a public duty. In the underlying case, the Gyula District Prosecutor’s Office, which is directing the investigation, is taking immediate steps to transfer the minor to a juvenile detention center in another county.

