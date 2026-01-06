A record number of 4,690 rescue missions were carried out in 24 hours amid heavy snowfall in Hungary

In the past 24 hours, the ambulance units of the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) handled a record 4,690 rescue missions across the country, the organization’s spokesperson told MTI on Tuesday.

According to Pál Győrfi, in 755 cases the ambulances were called to various injuries, often involving broken limbs.

In several locations, the ambulances were able to proceed along snowy, icy, mostly mountainous roads with the help of the disaster management authorities. In some places, paramedics had to walk through the snow with their equipment to reach the patients, but all those in need received the necessary care, the statement said.

Pál Győrfi emphasized that the ambulances are prepared for cases expected due to the ongoing snowfall, and there is continuous coordination between the operational staff and emergency response organizations.

(MTI)