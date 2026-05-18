Sunny and increasingly warmer weather is expected this week

The chance of rain will decrease, although scattered showers and thunderstorms may still occur in some areas. Alongside thin and cumulus clouds, the weather will mostly be sunny, and temperatures will gradually rise, reaching 21–27°C during the warmest hours of the Pentecost weekend.

On Monday, the cloud cover and rainfall will gradually shift toward the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, where rain, showers, and isolated afternoon thunderstorms may occur. In Transdanubia, sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, although isolated showers or thunderstorms may drift in from the Alps near the western border late in the day. Northwesterly and westerly winds will strengthen in several areas, with occasional strong gusts in northwestern Transdanubia. Highs are expected between 17 and 23°C, though cooler temperatures may persist in cloudier eastern and northeastern regions.

On Tuesday, morning mist and fog will quickly clear, and even in the cloudier northeastern regions the skies will gradually break up, bringing plenty of sunshine with thin and cumulus clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may still develop, mainly in the northeast and in western and southwestern areas. Northerly winds will only strengthen occasionally, though thunderstorms may temporarily bring stronger gusts. Overnight lows will range from 6 to 12°C, while daytime highs will be between 18 and 23°C.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny weather with thin and cumulus clouds, with scattered showers or thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Northerly winds will be brisk across large areas. Temperatures are expected to range from 5–12°C in the morning to 20–25°C in the afternoon.

On Thursday, there will generally be plenty of sunshine alongside cumulus and thin clouds, although eastern regions may see more cloud formation. Local showers and thunderstorms may occur, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Northerly and northwesterly winds will be lively and strong in many places. Temperatures will fall to 6–14°C overnight and rise to 21–26°C during the day.

Friday is expected to remain mostly sunny with cumulus and thin clouds. Local showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop, with increasing chances toward the east and southeast, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Northerly winds will be strong across many areas, with storm-force gusts possible in isolated places. Temperatures will range from 7–15°C in the morning to 20–26°C in the afternoon.

Saturday will again be mostly sunny with cumulus and thin clouds, with occasional showers or thunderstorms possible. Northerly winds will ease somewhat, with fewer strong gusts expected. Overnight lows will range between 8 and 16°C, while daytime highs will be between 21 and 26°C.

On Pentecost Sunday, plenty of sunshine is expected overall, though cumulus cloud formation may become more intense, bringing showers and thunderstorms to some parts of the country. Northerly winds will remain brisk. Temperatures are forecast to range from 8–15°C overnight to 21–27°C during the day.