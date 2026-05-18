A men’s leg beauty contest will be held in Debrecen

A unique event awaits visitors in Debrecen on May 20: the Szabó Kálmán Street Seniors’ Club, operated by the Homokkert and Józsa Care Service of the City Social Service of Debrecen, will host its traditional men’s leg beauty contest starting at 1 p.m.

The event is being organized for the 13th time, and according to the organizers, its aim is to showcase the club’s everyday life and draw attention to the importance of active aging and community activities for seniors.

This year’s program focuses on foot care and healthy aging. Organizers emphasize that as people grow older, regular exercise, proper nutrition, and community activities become especially important in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Contestants will compete with creatively decorated legs, while the event will also feature performances by club members, light exercise sessions, cakes and pastries, and a live music dance party. According to the organizers, dancing is not only entertaining but may also help slow mental decline.

The club regularly offers a variety of activities for seniors, including arts and crafts sessions, communal cooking, musical events, theater and museum visits, as well as hiking and recreational programs.

Guests will be welcomed by Lajos Nagyné, and the event will be officially opened by Gyöngyi Dankuné Nagy.

Program:

Introduction of the event

Presentation of contestants’ decorated legs from behind a screen

Themed performances by club members, including light exercise

Announcement of results after vote counting

Visit to the cake corner

Live music dance party

Applications can be submitted until May 19, 2026, by phone, email, or in person at the venue through therapeutic staff member Judit Bujdosóné Torma.

Photo: Facebook/Gyöngyi Dankuné Nagy