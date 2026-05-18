The Debrecen prosecutor’s office files charges after man threatened police with a scoped rifle

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man for armed violence against a public official after he threatened police officers with a scoped rifle, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office told MTI on Monday.

According to the indictment, the man, who is in his thirties and has multiple prior convictions, was walking through a village in Szabolcs County in the early hours of January 7 while intoxicated and carrying a stolen scoped firearm when police officers noticed him.

The patrol officers ordered him from a distance to put down the weapon, but instead, he began insulting the officers with obscene language and raised the firearm, aiming it at them.

The officers took cover, called for backup, and continued following the suspect from a safe distance as he repeatedly pointed the weapon at them in a threatening manner. Eventually, the man threw away the firearm, after which officers tackled, handcuffed, and arrested him.

The investigative prosecutor’s office has proposed a prison sentence of 5 years and 6 months if the suspect, who remains in pre-trial detention, admits guilt in court and waives his right to a trial.