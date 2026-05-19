CATL Debrecen reaches global milestone by obtaining RSCI certification – The company has taken another step towards ESG compliance

In May 2026, the Hungarian plant of CATL became the world’s first battery factory to receive the official Responsible Supply Chain Initiative (RSCI) certification, thus becoming one of the few certified battery manufacturers worldwide. This landmark achievement fully recognizes the consistent efforts of CATL Debrecen in social responsibility development.

The Responsible Supply Chain Initiative (RSCI) was jointly launched in 2021 by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), together with 14 leading automotive enterprises, including Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. The initiative aims to drive the sustainable development of the automotive supply chain through standardized assessment mechanisms. Sites passing the evaluation are awarded the official RSCI label, recognizing outstanding performance in social responsibility, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

By achieving a high-standard industry recognition after a challenging certification process in April, CATL Debrecen has gained strong official endorsement from major European automakers, significantly enhancing customer trust, product core competitiveness and global brand influence. During the assessment, CATL Debrecen achieved a score of 86 out of 100, with no critical or zero-tolerance findings. As a member of RSCI, CATL Debrecen will be better positioned to meet corporate due diligence obligations and to improve transparency along the automotive supply chain.

It also marks the first RSCI certification obtained by CATL, which provides a strong advantage for the company in accessing the supply chains of major European automakers. This milestone also solidifies the compliance and supply chain foundation for CATL’s deepening presence in Europe and global expansion, leading the industry in building a global high-end supply chain.

(CATL)