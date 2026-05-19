Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival in Debrecen

Debrecen’s cultural diversity and openness will be celebrated during the Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival, taking place from May 26 to 31. The event is jointly organized by Főnix Event Organizer Ltd. and the Jewish Community of Debrecen. The aim of the program series is to bring Jewish culture, traditions, and community values closer to visitors while offering unique experiences and insight into a rich and diverse world.

During the festival, visitors can also take part in guided tours to learn about the history of the Pásti Street Synagogue and Jewish religious and community traditions.

Concerts at the Synagogue

The festive atmosphere of the event will be enhanced by special musical evenings.

On May 26 at 7 p.m., the Nagyvárad Klezmer Band will perform at the Pásti Street Synagogue, presenting authentic klezmer melodies that evoke Jewish musical traditions.

On May 28 at 7 p.m., Zoltán Tordai and his band, accompanied by pianist Kálmán Cséki, will offer a special concert experience.

Participation in the May 26 and May 28 events requires prior registration via email or phone. Visitors should also expect security checks before entering the synagogue.

On May 30 at 9 p.m., Anima Sound System will arrive in Debrecen. The returning guest performers promise one of the festival’s highlight concerts with their unique sound and atmosphere.

Full-Day Street Festival on May 31

The highlight of the series will be the all-day street festival on May 31, featuring music, theater, gastronomy, and community experiences.

The day opens with the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, followed by the Lauder Javne Klezmer Band, representing the youngest generation of klezmer musicians.

A special attraction will be the FLÓDNI improvisational gastro-theater performance featuring Péter Novák, Judit Schell, Máté Járai, Hanna Bohus, and Judit Stahl, blending humor, cultural history, and gastronomy.

During the afternoon, Judit Klein and the Haverim Band will perform authentic Jewish melodies inspired by the atmosphere of Central and Eastern Europe in the 1920s and 1930s, alongside performances by the Agyagbanda Ensemble.

Artists from the Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen will perform excerpts from the musical Fiddler on the Roof, featuring performers including Zsolt Dánielfy, Klári Varga, Zsolt Csata, Boglárka Berkó, and Eszter Balázs-Bécsi.

The Italian group Progetto DAVKA will also take the stage, and the program will include a book presentation by Róbert Scher.

The evening concludes with the acoustic concert “ÚTON” by Franciska Törőcsik, featuring defining songs from her career accompanied by personal stories and guitar music.

Kosher Gastronomy and Community Experiences

One of the festival’s highlights will be the presentation of kosher cuisine. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste cholent in traditional, gluten-free, and vegan versions.

The Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival offers a unique opportunity for all generations to connect more closely with Jewish culture while taking part in Debrecen’s vibrant cultural life.

Organizers reserve the right to make changes to the program.