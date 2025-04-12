Fairy Tale Contest at the Újkerti Manófalva Kindergarten

The city’s kindergarteners were invited to the Újkerti Manófalva Kindergarten for a fairy tale contest called Mesetarisznya. Ten institutions accepted the invitation to the fairy tale contest, in which the children participated in teams of five.

The institution has been organizing city contests for Debrecen kindergarteners for more than ten years. The contests were previously held in a playful setting, based on mathematical experiences. For two years, however, the kindergarten has been focusing on the magical realm of fairy tales in line with its pedagogical program called “Fairy tales for a healthy child’s soul.”

This school year, the iconic tales of István Csukás, poet and writer were used as the basis for the contest’s playful tasks. During the preparation, the participating teams were able to get to know and fall in love with excellent works of contemporary Hungarian children’s literature, including Süsü the Dragon, Gombóc Artúr, Sün Balázs and Tappancs.



The competition began with a fairy tale game, through which the teams immediately entered the mysterious world of fairy tales. From the performed fairy tale, they learned that the little elf Furtonfurt was left alone at home in the Elf Village. He was very bored, so he asked the teams to help him find friends. They could go through the magic gate to find friends so that Furtonfurt would not have to play alone until the other little elves returned home. The teams set off from the decorated gymnasium of the kindergarten to complete the missions.

The kindergarten staff created a fairy tale kingdom in five locations, which each team found using the map received from Furtonfurt. They solved playful tasks related to the fairy tales in teams, helping and supporting each other. After the successful mission, the teams received a certificate, a medal and a gift. During the team game, the children could experience the magical world of fairy tales and the joy of playing together.





Újkerti Manófalva Kindergarten