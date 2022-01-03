DKV’s services will continue to operate according to the holiday schedule in January as well

According to DKV, there is no need to go to school in January, László Mándi, an instant local government representative, concluded from the company’s schedule.

DKV stated that until 31 January the timetable for the school break would remain in force on all lines in Debrecen. According to their announcement, “auxiliary flights” will be launched on some lines, but their exact details and departure times are not available anywhere.

What may be behind it – lack of money, technical problems with the vehicle fleet, lack of manpower, or other reasons – unfortunately not justified in their concise statement – the representative writes.

What is certain, however, is that the teaching will start on January 3, so public transport in Debrecen could easily become a mess.

We also sent our questions to DKV, if they answer, we will update the article.

