Unwanted Attention Association invites hungry Debreceners for a warm meal

The Unwanted Attention – Public Life Association of Debrecen Women will be welcoming guests with warm meals and kindness this Sunday.

Date of food distribution: Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, in front of the underpass

They can still only provide hot meals for 150 guests, so numbered tickets will be distributed starting at 9:00 AM.

Anyone can contribute on-site to the organization’s efforts by donating non-perishable food, fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning supplies, sweets, baked goods, or children’s toys in any quantity. They also welcome contributions and partnerships from local restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores.

According to Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, head of the association, “Just because a city is called caring, that alone won’t feed the hungry. We don’t need slogans — we need action.”

Those who wish to help or support can contact the association at:

+36 30 9841 963

Bank transfers can be sent to:

Account holder: Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Bank: Polgári Bank ZRT

Account number: 612 00261-11059802

Please include in the note: ételosztás, 2025 (food distribution, 2025)