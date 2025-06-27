Young woman rampages in Debrecen under the influence of drugs

A report came in the day before yesterday in the early afternoon from one of Debrecen’s government offices stating that a woman was behaving erratically — almost frighteningly — and appeared to be in a state of delirium.

Police immediately rushed to the scene and also notified emergency medical services. The young woman was difficult to communicate with, but after some persuasion from the patrol officers, she eventually agreed to go with the paramedics.

Her symptoms — along with a crystalline substance found in her bag — made it clear that she was under the influence of some kind of drug. After receiving hospital treatment, she was questioned by police on suspicion of drug possession and disorderly conduct. She confessed to the charges.