Young woman rampages in Debrecen under the influence of drugs

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Young woman rampages in Debrecen under the influence of drugs

A report came in the day before yesterday in the early afternoon from one of Debrecen’s government offices stating that a woman was behaving erratically — almost frighteningly — and appeared to be in a state of delirium.

Police immediately rushed to the scene and also notified emergency medical services. The young woman was difficult to communicate with, but after some persuasion from the patrol officers, she eventually agreed to go with the paramedics.

Her symptoms — along with a crystalline substance found in her bag — made it clear that she was under the influence of some kind of drug. After receiving hospital treatment, she was questioned by police on suspicion of drug possession and disorderly conduct. She confessed to the charges.

Related Posts

16-year-old girl went missing

Tragedy on road 47 – Two people died near Sáránd

Police Arrest People Smugglers Assaulting Officers

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

- Renewed flat on Jerikó Street

54 m2 flat for rent
200 000 Ft

- Studio flat on Bem tér

35 m2 flat for rent
190 000 Ft

- Homy flat near to tramline

40 m2 flat for rent
220 000 Ft

- Two rooms flat on Görgey

54 m2 flat for rent
230 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *