Campus Festival 2025 set to launch on July 16 in Debrecen

After ten months of preparation, the festivities will kick off on July 16 in the heart of the Great Forest. This event, which has enjoyed unbroken popularity for 17 years, is once again expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors.

More than 250 performers are scheduled to take the stage over four days at the Campus Festival, with nearly 1,000 cultural programs across 21 venues. A press conference about the festival, which begins July 16, was held Thursday in the garden of the Nagyerdei Water Tower. “This city, the Great Forest, is one of the best, if not the best, festival venues in the country. This is Hungary’s leading rural festival,” emphasized Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa. Campus is one of Debrecen’s biggest tourism-generating events.

“The Campus Festival is the epicenter of the summer. Everyone I know plans their summer around being there. It has grown into an event of major significance in Debrecen’s life. Campus is able to reach the entire youth of the region. I’m very proud that this festival has stood strong even through tough times,” said Mayor László Papp. He added that several major festivals have disappeared in recent years, but the city will always remain a partner in organizing Campus.

Since its inception, the festival has been an integral part of the University of Debrecen’s community life. Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, shared some new features this year. “In addition to the 15 wooden houses, a new venue will be the Sports Diagnostics, Lifestyle, and Therapy Center. This modern facility will focus on health, offering screenings and counseling to festivalgoers,” he noted.

László Páll, CEO of Debreceni Campus Nonprofit Kft., said they are still toying with the idea of moving the Main Stage into the Stadium. “This year, we’re trying to shift the Main Stage a bit toward the Fog Theater, which would allow space for 3,000–4,000 more attendees. We’ve planned a new VIP terrace and are creating a Silver Zone specifically for companies,” he explained.

He urged festivalgoers not to leave for concerts at the last minute, as crowds tend to build up. “From 7 PM, we’ll open two express lanes,” Páll added, pointing out that the Main Stage can be accessed via three different routes — something many people don’t know.

These are challenging times for festivals, not only in Hungary but worldwide. “That’s why sometimes we must let go of things we otherwise consider valuable. We’re committed to maintaining a balance between the most popular acts and emerging talent, as well as performers from Debrecen — about 50 again this year,” said program director András Süli.

They’re also paying attention to extreme features that make the festival vibrant and unforgettable.

Over the past few years, the festival’s safety has greatly improved, and medical services have become faster and more efficient. This year, a third pillar is being added: mental well-being. A project called Közbelépő (“Intervenor”) will include mental health professionals to help ensure the safety and peace of mind of attendees, according to Süli András.

Metál-Sheet Kft. has been the festival’s main sponsor for four years.

“In recent times, our popularity has increased nationally, not just locally. I still receive feedback about this. This is the kind of festival in Hungary where people of all ages can genuinely feel good and safe,” emphasized Zsófia Máthé, sales and marketing director of Metál-Sheet Kft.

MBH Bank is a new sponsor this year. Deputy CEO András Puskás stated that, in his view, Campus is the most atmospheric festival in Hungary. He visited for the first time last year and said the entire family fell in love with the event.

BMW Group Plant Debrecen is also a returning supporter for the fourth year. As in previous years, they aim to provide career guidance to attendees. “This year as well, BMW is working to become part of the community,” said Réka Jenei, communications director at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

About 1,000 people are involved in preparing for this year’s Campus Festival. During the event, the number of staff rises to over 3,000. “Campus Festival is a community product — an event brought to life by the work of many people,” emphasized Péter Miklósvölgyi, CEO of Debreceni Campus Nonprofit Kft.

This year, a national advertising campaign has also been launched, with increased spending to raise awareness of the festival across Hungary. Visitors from nearly 30 countries are expected to attend.

(debrecen.hu)