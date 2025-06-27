City council of Debrecen decides on key personnel and parking rules at June meeting

The General Assembly of the Municipality of Debrecen held its regular session on June 26, 2025, at City Hall. The body made decisions on several important matters, including personnel issues, management changes at municipal companies, and certain bylaw amendments.

One of the approved regulations concerns the conditions under which Debrecen residents living within parking zones are eligible for free parking. Here’s what happened:

Personnel decisions in the education and cultural sectors

The assembly reappointed Enikő Berta Bihariné as head of the Karácsony György Street Kindergarten. She was the sole applicant and had already held the position in the previous term.

There was a leadership change at the Sípos Street Kindergarten following the retirement of the previous director. The assembly appointed Angelika Fenyves, the former deputy director of the institution, as the new head.

Izabella Teréz (Terka) Láposi was elected to lead the Vojtina Puppet Theatre. She currently serves as deputy director of the institution. The current director, Anikó Erzsébet Asbóth, will step down at the end of the year, and the new director will take over in 2026.

Changes at some municipally owned companies

The assembly also decided that Zoltán László Váradi will become the new managing director of the Nagyerdei Cultural Park, as the term of the current director, Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy, is ending.

Tamás Ferenc Pethe was re-elected as the managing director of DEKERT Nonprofit Ltd., continuing in the role for another term.

Drémákné Mária Bojtor was appointed as the new auditor of DVSC Handball Ltd., upon recommendation by the company’s managing director.

Additionally, the assembly approved the annual report of the fire department and voted on various economic and operational proposals.