Kiserdő Reformed Nursery opens in Debrecen

The Kiserdő Reformed Nursery in Debrecen is preparing to begin operations at full capacity, offering a modern environment with space for 96 children. Although the institution is currently awaiting its operating license, the adaptation process for new children is already underway — Debreceni Nap learned from Orsolya Lacza Jánosné, the nursery’s financial administrator.

The nursery is divided into four units:

The “Star Unit” includes the Sunbeam and Little Angel groups

The “Heart Unit” includes the Crown (infants) and Palace (toddlers) groups

The “Little Lamb Unit” includes the Little Cloud and Bell groups

The “Spring Unit” includes the Ark and Little Fish groups

Each unit contains two groups with a shared bathroom, separate changing rooms, and dedicated handover areas. Currently, 76 children have been registered, so several groups are still accepting new children between the ages of 3 months and 3 years.

The institution has its own kitchen where breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, and afternoon snack are prepared on-site. In addition to the modern food service facilities, a salt room has also been established — a unique feature among nurseries.

For staff, the building offers separate changing rooms, a staff room, kitchenette, and offices. The utility wing includes a sewing room, laundry room, textile storage, and cleaning supply storage. The facility uses a heat pump heating system, an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solution.

Each group room has direct access to the yard, where shaded playgrounds and private outdoor storage spaces support outdoor activities.

So far, the Kiserdő Reformed Nursery has primarily enrolled children from Hungarian families, but in the future, children of foreign parents will also be welcome.