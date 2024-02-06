Move, Debrecen! At Vörösmarty School

Move, Debrecen! movement programs found a new location in the Tócóskert, at the Vörösmarty Mihály Elementary School and Primary Art School in Debrecen, which was reported by Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi) and municipal representative András Varga on February 5.

As deputy mayor Diána Széles said, the Move, Debrecen! movement was created to create the opportunity to exercise free of charge for the people of Debrecen who live a sedentary lifestyle, but at the same time want to change this situation, and that it becomes an active, good-natured, community-building way of life for them. With regular exercise and lifestyle changes, we can do a lot for our health. The movement started on October 26, 2021, and today it has moved a total of 54,236 Debrecen residents. Some of them participate in some programs every weekday, others maybe only once a week, but the most important thing is that they exercise. As a typical example of the popularity of the movement, the deputy mayor mentioned that the “joy dance” session in Csápókert had to be expanded by starting another group after the first week, there were so many people interested. Since then, the popularity of this program has only increased, so it is necessary to expand the framework. Diána Széles thanked Mozdulj, Debrecen! Csaba Papp, the director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi) and Evelin Kovács, the health development coordinator, provided decisive assistance in the creation and operation of the movement, who also played a role in the fact that starting this week at a new location, the Vörösmarty School in Debrecen the programs could also start in the gymnasium, which of course required the effective support of the Debrecen Tankerületi Központ and the director of the institution, István Sipos. The deputy mayor emphasized that until now, Move, Debrecen has typically taken place at Daefi, local government institutions, and community centers. The Vörösmarty School – which, by the way, is the Move, Debrecen! is also an active part of the school program – the possibility of a new Tócós Garden location in its gymnasium is proof of the Debrecen Tankerületi Központ’s supportive attitude towards the whole movement. Now all that is needed is for the residents of Tócóskert to take advantage of this opportunity – which the deputy mayor is convinced will happen.

András Varga, the municipal representative of the district, described this as one of the most important press conferences of his political career so far. As he said, the opening of the Tócóskert Community Garden was a key part of this. With the fact that from now on Mozdulj, Debrecen! movement programs are also available in this part of the city, residents do not have to visit more distant locations, thus even more people who want to exercise will have the opportunity to participate in the sessions. The following regular programs will start at the Vörösmarty School from February 8, 2024: yoga on Thursdays between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; on Mondays between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. spinal gymnastics, between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Zumba; on Wednesdays between 18.00 and 19.00 shape-shaping aerobics, between 19.00 and 20.00 Zumba. What the participants will need: a polyfoam mattress, comfortable clothes, drinking water, a towel, and sports shoes (change shoes for entering the gym). The representative expressed his hope: since the awareness of movement and the attitude towards a healthy lifestyle of the residents of the ponds are such, the interest will hopefully be so great that the programs will soon “outgrow” the gymnasium. András Varga wished everyone good exercise and a lifestyle change and promised that he would join in.

As Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi), said, Move, Debrecen! As one of the founding members of the movement, he is very proud to be here, as the gym of the Vörösmarty School is now the eighth venue for non-outdoor programs in the city. The first steps of the movement were not easy, as only four people took part in the first thematic walk, but the programs gradually gained more and more popularity. Debrecen is developing nicely, a caring city, but being a big city comes with a lack of movement for its citizens. Move, Debrecen! with the work of the movement, he wants to inform the city dwellers about the importance of movement by creating the opportunity and opportunity for them to do so. The exercise programs are managed by specialists, the dietary advice is given by specialists, and the health development center at Szent Anna utca 11 – which can be visited by appointment – also has serious equipment for performing screening tests. Csaba Papp emphasized that they want to ensure that the people of Debrecen preserve their health as much as possible in their old age. That’s why everyone can do the most on their own, but the city’s municipality is a partner in this, and now the Debrecen Training Center is also a partner.

(debrecen.hu)