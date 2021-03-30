The 2021 road construction program has started in Debrecen

This year’s residential construction program started on Keresszegi Street in Tapókerti. On the section between Jánosi Street and Kinizsi Street, the street will be paved. Mayor László Papp announced on the spot that the construction of a total of 25 streets is included in the 2021 budget.

Work began on March 29, 2021, on Keresszegi Street: it will be built 188 meters long and 5.5 meters wide on both sides of the road with a bench and on the previously missing section, about 144 meters away, the sewer will also be built. The total cost of the construction is about 33 million forints and is expected to be completed in the middle of summer. During this time, only the residents can drive on this section of Keresszegi Street between Jánosi Street and Kinizsi Street.

Mayor László Papp emphasized in connection with the beginning of the work: as soon as the weather allowed, the implementation of the 2021 road construction program started immediately.

“At the initiative of the population, we will start the construction of 25 streets this year for about 1.7 billion forints. In addition, an exceptionally high amount of HUF 600 million is available for large-scale asphalting this year. As part of the latter, Kinizsi utca and Virág utca, for example, will receive new paving in Csapókert, ”the mayor announced.

Edina Szilágyi, the municipal representative of the district, put it this way: the Csapókert is being built and beautified. In addition to the ongoing investments, other plans are being implemented here.

“Last year, we jointly handed over the first phase of the development of Liget Square, but the work did not stop there, as the final touches are being made around the new multifunctional sports park. I am pleased to announce that the support certificate for the 550-meter runway on Liget Square has also arrived at the municipality, and this investment will be completed this year. The tender for the exterior and interior renovation of the long-awaited Csapókerti Community House will be available within a few weeks, ”Edina Szilágyi listed.

Member of Parliament László Tasó put it this way: Csapókert has never received so much attention.

“The local government perfectly combines its own strength, local government resources and governmental and EU resources, and builds the overall picture that shows an excellent development program,” added László Tasó.

