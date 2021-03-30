Fraud: forty-seven million forints were stolen in Hajdú-Bihar

According to the suspicion, the 34-year-old woman from Hajdúszoboszló stole tens of millions of forints from her own workplace. Investigators managed to seize a significant portion of the money.

On February 25, 2020, the police received a report from a company that they had been robbed of tens of millions of forints. Investigators immediately began investigating the case. During the detailed investigation, witnesses were heard, experts were assigned, and then they suspected a 34-year-old woman. The resident of Hajdúszoboszló, as the company’s financial administrator, transferred almost HUF 47 million to her own account in a few months. During the interrogation of the suspect, she made a detailed confession, and the investigators managed to seize HUF 42 million from her current accounts.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters investigated a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense of committing commercial damage. The police officers took the necessary procedural steps in the case, and the resulting documents were sent to the relevant prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.

police.hu