Szijjártó Praises Policy of Eastern Opening

The high level of economic and trade cooperation between Hungary and Uzbekistan truly vindicates Hungary’s decision to launch the policy of opening to the East, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, told MTI before the founding session of the Hungarian-Uzbek business council.

Although the world economy and global trade experienced a slump last year, trade with Uzbekistan increased by an unprecedented rate of 38%, exceeding 115 million US dollars, he said. Preparations are under way for a major joint project involving the use of Hungary’s Heller-Forgó indirect dry cooling system in a nuclear power plant that is being constructed in Uzbekistan, Szijjártó said. The project would boost Hungarian exports to well in excess of 200 million euros, he added. Hungary will soon launch four agricultural and food industry investment projects totalling 150 million dollars for the production of vegetable oil and animal feed, and for upgrading cattle breeding in Uzbekistan, he said. Ever since Uzbekistan eased the rules for registering Hungarian medicines, Hungarian pharmaceutical sales there have amounted to 60-70 million dollars each year, the minister said, adding that Richter appeared in Uzbekistan 25 years ago, becoming the 13th largest player in the local market.

hungarymatters.hu