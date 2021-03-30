LMP: ‘Observing Rules Joint Task, Responsibility’

Opposition LMP has urged people to observe pandemic-related rules and minimise social contact, cautioning that “protection against the virus is a joint task and responsibility”.

Máté Kanász-Nagy, a co-leader of the party, appealed to Hungarians to shop less frequently and plan their shopping routine ahead of time. People should also spend the Easter holiday in close family circles without visiting a large number of relatives, he said. “We are in the toughest phase of the pandemic these days, with Hungary facing probably the fastest spread of the virus within the EU,” he said, adding that the government had been incapable of protecting people against the virus, “because all they can do is reign rather than govern”. He criticised the government for introducing lockdown measures “inappropriately and at the wrong time”, as well as for its failure to introduce a 100% sick-pay, a full wage supplement and a nine-month unemployment benefit for Hungarian families.

