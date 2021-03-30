The gladiators’ season opener in April will be missed

In addition to the clash against Budapest Cowbells 2, another match in Debrecen will be held at a new time – read on DEAC.hu.

Due to the culmination of the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the Hungarian American Football Association voted with the teams to postpone the start of the 2021 season. The ensembles in the third division were similarly in favor of the May Overture, but the majority of the Divisions I ensembles chose the original start.

The team of the University of Debrecen, on the other hand, pauses the training for a week and a half, after there are players in the frame who tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, others did not undertake to participate in the training after those involved in external activities were qualified and did not want to endanger the health of their teammates. The frame will be involved in coronavirus testing this week so the team can continue preparing for the season as soon as possible.

Thus, DEAC Gladiators will postpone its two domestic meetings later, in consultation with the April opponents and the Competition Committee and Referees Committee of the Hungarian American Football Association. As a result, the clash against Budapest Cowbells 2 on April 4 and the Budapest Titans scheduled for 18 will also be missed. Both meetings would have been in Debrecen.

Informing the team about the new dates later – adds DEAC.hu.

Photo: Bíborka Bellon