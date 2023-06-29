There will be a railway weekend in the Amusement Park in Debrecen

The Debrecen Amusement Park is preparing for a light rail weekend where the light rail day is celebrated on the second Saturday of July. This year, the traditional event has been expanded on July 8 and 9 with all-day programs, together with the Zsuzsi forest railway in Debrecen.

István Király, the park’s technical director, recalled at the press conference held on Wednesday about the event in Debrecen that the amusement park’s light railway began to operate as a pioneering railway in the early 1960s, and to this day it makes rounds with passengers on its 1.1-kilometer track in the Great Forest.

In recent decades, many renovations have taken place, most recently the locomotive was renovated, now it’s the turn of the cars. The locomotive and the railway cars evoke the reddish-orange colors of South Africa, indicating that most of the inhabitants of the zoo, which is an institution with the amusement park, also come from there, explained the specialist.

He also said that the park has about 25,000 visitors a year and that more than five million people have traveled on the light railway in recent decades.

The other small train in Debrecen, the Zsuzsi Forest Railway in Debrecen, which is 141 years old this year, will also join the small railway weekend: they will present various relics, and model locomotives, and jointly organize family and children’s programs in the amusement park, said Hajnalka Makóné Fogarasi, managing director of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway Nonprofit Kft. at a press conference.

In addition to the photo exhibition presenting the history of the amusement park light rail, a photo spot evoking the pioneering era will also be created during the light rail weekend, they announced.