A prostitute‘s client from Berettyóújfalus was beaten

A woman and two companions tried to get more money from their client than was negotiated. The police in Berettyóújfalu arrested the suspected perpetrators, announced the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

On June 27, 2023, a man spoke to a woman in a house in Berettíóújfalu, whom he found on a website advertising sexual services. At the meeting, the 31-year-old man paid the agreed price, but instead of the act, he found himself facing two men who demanded even more money. To reinforce their words, they threatened to report him for sexual violence, then slapped him and pushed him away. Then the victim’s wallet fell out of his pocket, from which the two attackers took the money. The victim fled and immediately rushed to the police. He had just told the investigators what had happened, when the 24-year-old man’s phone report of violence also reached the authorities.

The local prosecutors clarified the circumstances of the botched flight in a short time, and then arrested the actors of the event. 24-year-old B. Zsanett, 35-year-old Dávid M. and 27-year-old J. Sándor were interrogated on the well-founded suspicion of the crime of gang robbery. The two men were detained by the authorities, and the woman can defend herself at liberty during the proceedings.

(Debreceni Nap)